Wootton Parkway back open following serious crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway that occurred Wednesday night.
Investigators said the happened around 9:30 p.m. near Tower Oaks in Rockville, Maryland. Injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Two adults were evaluated, one of which has serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Southbound Wootton Parkway was closed at Seven Locks Road for several hours Wednesday night due to the crash investigation. The road was reopened as of Thursday morning.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
