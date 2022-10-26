Wootton Parkway back open following serious crash

Two people were hurt in the crash, and taken to area hospitals.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway that occurred Wednesday night.

Investigators said the happened around 9:30 p.m. near Tower Oaks in Rockville, Maryland. Injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Two adults were evaluated, one of which has serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Southbound Wootton Parkway was closed at Seven Locks Road for several hours Wednesday night due to the crash investigation. The road was reopened as of Thursday morning.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.