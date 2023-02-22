Women's History Month to be celebrated with interactive programs at Anne Arundel Co. Library

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A series of interactive programs are being offered through the month of March at the Anne Arundel County Library in honor of Women's History Month.
Officials say the programs are intended for a variety of age groups as noted below.
- Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. "Women in STEM Storytime," for preschoolers. Join for stories, songs, and activities as officials explore the world of science, technology, engineering, math and the women who helped shape it.
- Wednesday, March 8th at 6:30 p.m. "Women in STEM: The James Webb Space Telescope." Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute experts will share how they bring us the wonders of the James Webb Telescope and provide exciting STEM resources and activities for all ages.
- Thursday, March 9th at 7 p.m. "Julia Child - Queen of Cuisine." Award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung cooks up her own unique recipe for fun as the witty Julia Child. For all ages.
- Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. "Documentaries for Women's History Month." Everyone of all ages is encouraged to enjoy the groundbreaking feminist documentaries including "It Happens to Us," and "The Edge of Each Other's Battles: The Vision of Audre Lorde."
- Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. "Fearless Females: Taking Courageous Action." An interactive workshop meant for adults who identify as women to reach the next level of self-awareness and discover what it’s like to be unapologetically authentic.
- Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. "Women's History Month Storytime." Preschoolers and kids are invited to attend this story time honoring trailblazing women and their achievements throughout history.
- Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. "Rosie the Riveter Day." Kids are encouraged to take part in a special craft, story and activities.
- Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. "Girl Power Hour." Celebrate girl power with stories and activities. For Preschoolers and Kids.
- Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. "Women in STEM." Young scientists will discover the accomplishments of famous women scientists through hands-on experiments inspired by their work.
- Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. Elizabeth Leah Reed describes the life of 20th-century Annapolitan and Main Street hat shop owner Mrs. Musterman, the history of millinery and the process of writing the book. For adults.
