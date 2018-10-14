WASHINGTON -- The annual Ms. Wheelchair Maryland and Junior Miss Wheelchair Maryland beauty pageant may only be a few weeks away in Rockville, but organizers still need women and girls to sign-up and compete.

It has been a busy year for Chelsea Stanton, who reigns as Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2018, and loves every moment of it. Stanton has served as a voice for people with disabilities during appearances across Maryland. It means a lot to her.

She was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that prevents the spinal cord from developing properly. In an interview with WUSA9 Sunday morning, she explained how important it was for her to advocate for people with disabilities and how she has been doing it since she was a little girl.

"I've always been really passionate about it," Stanton said. "As I grew up and found Ms. Wheelchair Maryland, I thought 'wow this is an excellent platform, a bigger platform to help people with disabilities."

RELATED: Va. woman says she was denied an Uber ride because of her wheelchair

Sitting next to Stanton in the studio was Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2015, Kimberly Jordan-Gaskins, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Gaskins, who is now in her 40s with three kids, was riding in a car from Virginia Beach to Maryland when her friend fell asleep behind the wheel over two decades ago. No drugs or alcohol were involved. It was a case of fatigue and one that changed her life the day after her twentieth birthday.

"My spine was broken clean in half," said Gaskins, who still speaks and sings at events throughout the area. "When I was in the hospital, I remember laying flat on my back with the doctors coming in telling me what I was never going to do."

RELATED: Justice Department failing disabled people and businesses, advocates and attorneys say

She said doctors told her she would not be able to dress herself, bend over to tie her shoes or have children.

But, that was not the case.

Gaskins got married, had three children and maintains much of her independence, like dressing herself. In the interview she told WUSA9 how she drove to the studio with the help of modern technology. Gaskins and Stanton want to break the misconception that people in the wheelchairs cannot be independent.

COMING UP: A live interview with Ms. Wheelchair MD 2018 & 2015. They need contestants for the upcoming pageant. Hear their powerful stories & how you can help their mission! #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OaQpiHBb7R — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) October 14, 2018

On November 10, Ms. Wheelchair Maryland, which is a non-profit, will host its annual pageant at the Hilton Washington, DC / Rockville Hotel at 1750 Rockville Pick.

The goal of Ms. Wheelchair Maryland, and Junior Miss Wheelchair Maryland is to select two spokeswomen who will represent the disability community at large. They will also serve as mentors who will strengthen public perception about disabilities.

Right now, the organization needs women, who are over the age of 21 and use a wheelchair 100% of the time, to sign-up for Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2019.

It also needs ladies under the age of 21 to sign-up for Junior Miss Wheelchair Maryland 2019.

If you or someone you know fulfills the requirement, please contact Shannon Minnick or Robert Watson at 301.888.1177 ext. 4.

You can also reach Minnick, the assistant state coordinator, by email at Shadog31@msn.com and Watson, the state coordinator, at robert@dateable.org .

© 2018 WUSA