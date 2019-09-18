COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A woman was walking in College Park, Maryland on Monday night when police said a suspect threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Around 8:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of College and Columbia Avenues when the suspect approached her from behind, knocked her to the ground then sexually assaulted her. After the attack, police said the victim ran away.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police said this is the only reported crime of this nature in this area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908 . Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

