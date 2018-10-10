GLENARDEN, Md.-- A new lingerie boutique designed for breast cancer survivors who've had mastectomies is weeks away from opening at Woodmore Town Centre in Glenarden, Maryland.

It's a dream come true for Jasmine Jones, the former Miss D.C. USA 2016, and Dr. Regina Hampton, a breast care surgeon at Doctor's Community Hospital.

"We want every woman to walk out feeling beautiful, confident and sexy again," said Jones, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer.

On Oct. 28, the two will open Cherry Blossom Intimates, a boutique for post-mastectomy products that will include services for bra fittings and custom prostheses.

The store will feature a beverage station, two oversize fitting rooms complete with long, velvet curtains, and a storage space for thousands of a bras fit for women of all shapes and sizes.

There will also be a custom mastectomy fitting room for survivors, one of Jones’ favorite part of the store.

"For women who've had breast cancer, they can come in and be fitted for bras in a private space where they can also be fitted for custom prostheses,” Jones said.

When Jones took WUSA9 on a tour of the store, which is still under construction, she talked about the shopping struggles her grandmother had after getting a mastectomy.

"She never found a bra that fit or matched her skin tone," said Jones, who remembers how frustrating the experience was for her grandmother. " Eventually, she just stopped wearing prostheses all together."

"She passed away never having that perfect fit experience," she said. "In memory of her and in honor of her, this is why we have this store."

Cherry Blossom Intimates will have bra sizes from 28 AA to 54 Q. No appointments will be needed. Women will have a chance to pick from more than 40 shades of nudes for prostheses that will include customized nipples, which are hard to find.

It's a far cry from medical supply stores, where Jones said women like her grandmother had to shop.

"We feel like now is the time to let all women know to check their breast,” said Jones, who also wants women to know that she and Dr. Hampton are here to help survivors with a positive experience.

Over the last year, Jones has met with 20 state representatives to push for the Breast Cancer Patient Equity Act(H.R. 6980), which was recently introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives with bi-partisan support.

If passed, it will expand Medicare coverage to include custom breast prostheses as an option for women recovering from mastectomy surgery.

"It's not about money at the end of the day, " Jones said. " It's about helping women.

