Police: Woman dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CLINTON, Md. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Clinton, Maryland Friday night, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Now, police are working to identify a suspect or suspects linked to her death.

PGPD officers responded to the shooting scene just after 11:30 p.m. Friday after reports of gunshot noise. When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman outside a home with several gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to an area hospital treatment where police say she was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act. They are working to determine the motive behind the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

