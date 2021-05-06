Woman shot in Coral Hills neighborhood of Prince George's County

Police said the woman was expected to recover.

CORAL HILLS, Md. — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in the Coral Hills neighborhood of Prince George's County.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, right on the border between Prince George's County and the District of Columbia, around noon Thursday.

According to police, a witness found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a building on Southern Avenue. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to recover.

The woman's identity was not immediately released, and police said a suspect description was not yet available.

As of 1:30 p.m. Prince George's County Police were still on-scene interviewing witnesses.