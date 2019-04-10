COLLEGE PARK, Md. —

Maryland Capital Park police are investigating after a woman was shot in Prince George's County.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday night, police were called to the 10000 block of Metzerott Road in College Park for a report of gunshots in the area. Around that time, the victim went to a home in that area asking for help. Police said she had "trauma to her upper body."

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. We do not know her age, identity or condition at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information or other details about the shooting.

RELATED: PGPD searching for 2 suspects after officer-involved shooting in College Park

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Police: 16-year-old injured in I-495 shooting

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.