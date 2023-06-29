Woman who killed roommate, sprayed perfume and staged her body, to serve 23 years in prison

Birch pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder after suffocating Nancy Ann Frankel at the home they shared in Kensington.

KENSINGTON, Md. — A 27-year-old woman will spend more than two decades in prison after she admitted to killing her 92-year-old roommate in 2021.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Julie Birch was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with all but 23 years suspended, on Thursday. Upon release, she will have to serve five years of supervised probation and complete 240 hours of community service.

Birch pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder after suffocating Nancy Ann Frankel at the home they shared in Kensington.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) and Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Spruell Drive on July 28, 2021. When first responders arrived, Birch told them she had suffocated her 92-year-old roommate and family friend.

Frankel's body was found in her bedroom. Officials claim Birch had staged her roommate's body to look more presentable, laying the victim on a pillow, folding her arms over her chest, and putting perfume on her.

Birch was taken into custody and interviewed at MCPD's headquarters.

Investigators say Birch described killing Frankel. She admitted to putting a plastic bag over her roommate's head to suffocate her. When the 92-year-old woman poked a hole in the bag, Birch allegedly forced her onto the ground and strangled her. Birch then called 911 after Frankel died.

Birch was later evaluated by a state doctor, who believes Birch was suffering from psychotic symptoms and diagnosed her with schizoaffective disorder. However, the doctor claims Birch still understood murder was wrong and could control her conduct to conform to the law.

“We are still coming to terms with our mother's tragic death and prefer to maintain our privacy at this moment," said Frankel's adult children following the sentencing.