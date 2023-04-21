x
Maryland

Woman nominated to be next superintendent of the US Naval Academy

If confirmed, Rear Adm. Yvette Davids would be the first female superintendent in the service academy's history.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — When Rear Adm. Yvette Davids graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1989, little did she know she may one day become the first woman superintendent in the service academy's history. 

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Davids has been nominated for appointment to the rank of vice admiral and as the next superintendent for the service academy. 

Davids was nominated by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday. If approved by the Senate, Davids would become the first female superintendent for the U.S. Naval Academy.

This would not be the only historical first for Davids. the read admiral previously commanded the USS Curts (FFG 38), making her the first Hispanic American woman to command a Navy warship. Davids was the recipient of the 2008 Mexican American Women’s National Association’s Las Primeras Award for Latinas who demonstrate important ‘firsts’ in their fields with a national impact. 

