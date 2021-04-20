Police: Woman killed, another injured in Capitol Heights shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a Prince George's County shooting that left an additional woman injured, according to the Prince George's County Police in a statement on Twitter.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting that happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, PGPD said.
The woman killed died at a hospital after first responders transported both women from the shooting scene, said police.
The additional woman injured in the shooting has non-life threatning injuries.
No further information has been provided by officials, including any leads on a suspect.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
