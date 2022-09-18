x
Maryland

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway, police say

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car that struck the victim did not remain on the scene, police said.
Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to authorities.

Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that they found an unresponsive woman in the roadway in the 5300 block of Maryland along Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill around 2:40 a.m. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car that struck the woman did not remain on the scene, police said.

The Northbound of Indian Head Highway at Audrey Lane was closed for hours, but has since reopened. Investigators were on the scene working to determine the cause of the collision. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

