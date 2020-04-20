WASHINGTON — A woman was killed in a Frederick stabbing that happened on Monday evening, according to police.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 100 block of Deerfield Place around 7 p.m. to find a woman suffering from a stab wound. EMT first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers took a man into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the FPD will not be releasing any names at this time.

