ADELPHI, Md. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after an attempt to escape from police ended in a violent crash into an Adelphi home early Monday morning.

According to Prince George's County police, the deadly crash happened around 12:30 a.m., when a woman and her male passenger sped away from police after being stopped at a dead-end street on College Heights Drive.

Officials said the officer, who was aware the street had no outlet, did not give chase. They said the woman lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a home before overturning near the intersection of Steed Court.

Police said the woman behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

The extent of the damage to the home is still being assessed.

Detectives are working to determine what exactly lead up to the crash.

College Heights Drive is closed from the 70000 block up to Steed Court due to the crash investigation. Officials ask drivers to use alternative routes.

