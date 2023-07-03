Woman hid room card behind car tire for suspects before deadly shooting at Super 8 motel, court docs say

The two men killed have since been identified as Xavier Matthews, 23, of Temple Hills and Karon Moore, 26, of Washington, D.C.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Court documents give more details into what happened before an attempted robbery turned into a deadly shooting at a Super 8 motel in Camp Springs.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the motel in the 5100 block of Allentown Road around 7 a.m. on June 28.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. One of the men died at the motel while the other was taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The two men killed have since been identified as Xavier Matthews, 23, of Temple Hills and Karon Moore, 26, of Washington, D.C.

A day later, police announced the arrest of two people connected to the deadly shooting, including the woman who rented the room where the victim was killed.

Keymonte Day, 24, of Washington, D.C. and Christopher Jamar Jenkins, 22, of Capitol Heights face multiple charges, including first-degree murder for their alleged involvement.

According to charging documents, the Super 8 management office confirmed that Day rented a room at the motel where Matthews and Moore were shot to death.

Investigators found guns, cell phones, clothing, blood and other evidence in the room when it was searched.

Court documents claim Matthews arrived with Day in his black Porsche SUV just before 5 a.m. After Day reserved the room, investigators say surveillance video shows her placing a key card to their suite on the ground behind the tires of Matthews's Porsche.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. a blue Infiniti sedan pulls up to the motel and a man grabs the hidden key card.

At 6:55 a.m. three suspects got out of the Infiniti. Officers say the suspects walked up to the room with firearms and wearing masks to cover their faces before using the key card Day is accused of hiding for them.

A short time later, Day is seen leaving the room and getting into the Infiniti. Soon, two of the three suspects leave as well and the SUV drives away.

Detectives claim Day conspired with the other men to rob Matthews. She and Jenkins both face multiple charges in connection to the shooting.