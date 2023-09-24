Woman found dead inside truck at Costco in Maryland

A woman was found dead in a truck at a Costco Distribution Center lot while deputies were responding to a welfare check.

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman was found dead in a truck at a Costco Distribution Center lot while responding to a welfare check.

Officials say deputies received a call from a truck driver who officials say seemed to be under the influence.

When deputies arrived at the Costco Distribution Center on Intercostal Drive in Monrovia, they found a man in the driver's seat of the tractor and officials say he was "argumentative and did not want to speak to deputies."

Deputies determined the man was under the influence and said they placed spike stop strips in front and behind the truck. However, while attempting to flee, the man drove over the spike strips and a police pursuit began inside the Costco Distribution Center lot. The man ultimately stopped at an exit lane of the lot and refused to leave the truck, according to officials.

The driver then sprayed OC spray through his opened window and refused to exit. In response, officials say deputies then broke one of the windows and entered the vehicle, tased and detained the man.

However, while deputies were in the vehicle, they found a dead woman on the floorboard.

The man is now at Frederick Health Hospital for medical evaluation and police have identified him as a suspect.

Officials say they will not release the identity of the deceased woman until her family has been notified.