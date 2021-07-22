Hiker found dismembered at Catoctin Mountain Park identified as 21-year-old Gaithersburg woman

Joanna Michelle Amaya was discovered by other hikers on June 12, FBI officials said.

THURMONT, Md. — In June, hikers en route in Catoctin Mountain Park happened upon the remains of a dismembered woman. FBI officials have now identified the body as 21-year-old Joanna Michelle Amaya of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

A portion of the woman's body was discovered by hikers on June 12 in the area of the park, FBI officials said. They originally released a description of the woman, identifying her as having long, dark hair with braids and wearing a black tracksuit, wrist guard, red-colored Nike shoes and carrying a Puma handbag along with a set of keys that had an El Salvador keychain.

Through collaborative investigative efforts and work with the Baltimore Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were determined to be Amaya, FBI officials said. However, the cause of death currently remains unknown.