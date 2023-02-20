Woman dies following crash in Prince George's Co.

The driver of the car, only identified as an adult woman, was taken to an area hospital for help. She died a short time later.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Prince George's County Monday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the area of Lake Arbor Way and Fair Lakes Place just before 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the scene of a crash involving one vehicle.

Investigators are still working on determining the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.