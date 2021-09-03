31-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash on I-70

Police learned that the crash happened during traffic back up on I-70.

MYERSVILLE, Md. — A woman is dead after a two-car crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Myersville Monday, Maryland State Police said.

Police learned that the crash happened during traffic back up on I-70. The congestion caused cars to be stopped on the highway. Police said that's when one of the cars approached the traffic and the driver didn't slow down or stop the car before hitting the cars in front of them.

Police said 31-year-old Emily Jenkins was in one of the struck vehicles and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

Maryland State Police reopened the roadway following an investigation into the collision.