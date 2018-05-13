A woman is dead and a juvenile injured after a double shooting in Frederick, Md. Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police received a call for the report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Weybridge Road around 1:46 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

The woman died at the scene and the juvenile victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators do not believe this is a domestic-related incident.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dewees at 240-409-0280. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Department's tip line voicemail 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or e-mail fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

