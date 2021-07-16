Car hits woman in Prince George’s County, leaves her dead

Officers arrived on the scene at the 5700 block of Allentown Road to find that the car did not stay on-site.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman died after a car hit her in Prince George's County, police said. The situation is currently being investigated.

Officers say the collision happened in the 5700 block of Allentown Road. When they arrived they learned that the car did not stick around after hitting the woman. Police say the driver has been identified and the car has been impounded. No identifying information has been released.

The road is now back open. Police did not give any additional information about who the woman was; including her name, age or hometown.

However, police welcome tips from the public and ask that if anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

Just last week, a man died and two other people were taken to the hospital in Prince George's County after four cars crashed and two overturned on Rt. 50 westbound Friday afternoon, blocking all lanes and causing major delays shortly before the afternoon rush hour.

