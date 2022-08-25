Woman charged for striking, killing boyfriend with vehicle in Prince George's County

The victim was reportedly trapped underneath the car outside of a Bandywine home.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman has been arrested and charged after fatally striking her boyfriend with a car in Prince George's County Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, in Brandywine, after receiving a report about a person being trapped underneath a car outside of a home.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke, of Riverdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an initial investigation, it has been determined that 38-year-old Udele Burno, of Brandywine, intentionally struck the victim with her car, causing the fatal injuries, police said.

Burno has been charged with vehicular manslaughter by the police department. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.