Woman assaulted by suspect she met on dating app, police say

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted by someone she met through a dating app.

According to the Takoma Park Police Department (TPPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Maple Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman had been cut on her leg and sexually assaulted. The woman claimed she met her attacker using an online dating app.

The suspect ran before police arrived.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for help.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect but have not released a name or description at this time. An arrest warrant has been issued for the unnamed suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 301-270-1100.