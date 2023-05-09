x
Maryland

Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Montgomery County

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed at Espinoza Orellana's home, where items were found showing evidence of the crime, the police department said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway and a woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death early Sunday morning in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, just after 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, located on Medical Center Drive in Rockville, after receiving a report of a man being dropped off with trauma to his body. Through an investigation, detectives determined that 21-year-old Jennifer Abigail Espinoza Orellana had and argument with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jose Manuel Zavala Marquez, at her home, located on Shady Spring Drive in Gaithersburg. 

The argument continued outside of the home and that's where Espinoza Orellana allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a knife. She then placed him in her vehicle and dropped him off at the hospital for treatment. Zavala Marquez was later pronounced dead.  

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed at Espinoza Orellana's home, where items were found showing evidence of the crime. Officers then arrested her and she was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where she was charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond.

An autopsy is being performed on Zavala Marquez to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

