Woman and man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing woman in Frederick City

Ruben Terod Williams and Erin Elizabeth Davis, both in their 30s, were arrested on murder charges in the death of Mary Alice Seward.

FREDERICK, Md. — A man and a woman face multiple charges after police say a woman died after being stabbed on New Year's Eve in Frederick City.

Officers with the Frederick Police Department were dispatched to the Frederick Health Hospital located on Seventh Street for a report of a woman who had been stabbed around 4:47 a.m.

After receiving the initial report, the woman was provided lifesaving efforts but was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement Tuesday. She was identified as 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were assigned to the case to investigate. Detectives determined the murder took place in the 200 block of Linden Avenue following an investigation. After numerous interviews and collecting digital and physical evidence, police made two arrests.

“I am beyond impressed with the efforts of our officers, detectives and our crime scene personnel, who worked around the clock this New Years' holiday to bring Ms. Seward’s killers to justice,” Chief of Police Jason Lando said.

On Jan. 2, Ruben Terod Williams and Erin Elizabeth Davis, both in their 30s, were arrested at their home for the murder of Seward, according to police.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Davis has been charged with accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to second-degree murder.

“Our hearts are with the Seward family this holiday season after their tragic loss," Lando said. "Hopefully knowing these suspects are now in custody will bring them some sense of peace."

Williams and Davis are currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.