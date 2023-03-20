Woman sprayed perfume, staged roommate's body after killing her in Montgomery Co.

Julie Birch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after suffocating Nancy Ann Frankel at their home in Kensington.

KENSINGTON, Md. — A 27-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 92-year-old roommate in Montgomery County nearly two years ago.

Editor's Note: Some of the details in the story may be considered disturbing. Read with caution.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Julie Birch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after suffocating Nancy Ann Frankel at their home in Kensington.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) and Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Spruell Drive on July 28, 2021. When first responders arrived, Birch told them she had suffocated her 92-year-old roommate.

Frankel's body was found in her bedroom. Officials claim Birch had staged her roommate's body to look more presentable, laying the victim on a pillow, folding her arms over her chest, and putting perfume on her.

Birch was taken into custody and interviewed at MCPD's headquarters.

Investigators say Birch described killing Frankel, admitting to putting a plastic bag over her roommate's head to suffocate her. When the 92-year-old woman poked a hole in the bag, Birch allegedly forced her onto the ground and strangled her. Birch then called 911 after Frankel died.

Birch was later evaluated by a state doctor, who believes Birch was suffering from psychotic symptoms and diagnosed her with schizoaffective disorder. However, the doctor claims Birch still understood murder was wrong and could control her conduct to conform to the law.

Birch faces up to 40 years in prison for killing Frankel. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29.