83-year-old woman walks into police station after hatchet attack

The 83-year-old woman told investigators that she was hit multiple times with a hatchet outside her house before she was able to escape.

LAUREL, Md. — A Maryland woman is facing charges after officers say she hit an 83-year-old with a hatchet multiple times on Valentine's Day.

According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim walked into the Laurel Police Station asking for help and reported the violent assault. The 83-year-old woman told investigators that she was hit multiple times with a hatchet outside her house before she was able to escape to her car and drive to the station.

Officers helped aid the woman while waiting for an ambulance. She was later taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers arrived at the woman's home on Orchard Towne Court to investigate and located the suspect, 54-year-old Wendy Yvette Shabazz. During the arrest, police located a hatchet.

Shabazz has been charged with First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

Detectives have not said anything regarding a motive in this attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

