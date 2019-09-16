MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Investigators are looking for witnesses to a Sept. 6 crash in Olney that killed one person.

At the time, officials said there was an entrapment and nearly two dozen rescue workers responded to the scene.

Monday, investigators said they are looking to talk with any witnesses to the crash who haven't told police what they saw.

Multiple cars were involved in the crash at 8:56 p.m. on Georgia Avenue at MD 200 (the Intercounty Connector aka ICC).

The three cars involved were traveling north on Georgia Avenue at the time of the collision.

A bronze, 2014 Infiniti Q50S

A black 2018 Dodge Challenger

A blue (with tan trim) 2004 Ford Explorer, with unique stickers and LED lights on the lift gate

Police sent out the following images:

Police are searching for details surrounding a crash in Olney, Md. involving a car that looked like this rendering of a black 2018 Dodge Challenger.

Montgomery County PD

Police are looking for more witnesses to a Sept. 6 crash in Olney, Md. that involved a car that looked like this rendering of a bronze, 2014 Infinity Q50S.

Montgomery County PD

Police are looking for more witnesses to a crash on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Olney Md. This vehicle was involved - anyone who saw the incident is asked to call police.

Montgomery County PD

Preliminary investigation released by investigators earlier this month said the driver of a 2014 Infinity Q50S was traveling north on Georgia Avenue while a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Georgia Avenue. The driver of the Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp of MD 200 eastbound when the two vehicles collided.

The Honda ultimately struck a 2018 Dodge Challenger and the Infinity struck a 2004 Ford Explorer.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. He will be identified once his next of kin is notified.

A front-seat passenger in the Infinity was taken to the hospital and treated for serious non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers in the three other vehicles were uninjured.

Anyone who saw the collision or the three pictured cars heading north on Georgia Avenue should call the Montgomery County PD Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

