Tree falls onto Rockville home due to gusty winds

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A winter storm brought snow, sleet and rain to D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the weekend. Monday brings strong winds to the D.C. region.
Those winds brought down a large tree in Montgomery County just after midnight.
Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said it happened in the 14000 block of Arctic Avenue near Vista Drive in Rockville, Maryland.
Piringer said the large tree smashed into the roof of a single home there. The house is unsafe to occupy and one family has been displaced. There are no reported injuries, according to Piringer.
The weekend's winter storm has begun to pull away, but we will still feel some effects from it on Monday. Watch for patchy spots of ice on the roads, especially those that haven't been treated. Wind will be the story Monday, with winds whipping up to between 40 to 50 mph.
