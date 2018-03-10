BERLIN, Md. -- A wild horse was struck and killed by a car on Assateague Island Tuesday night, National Park Service said.

The 18-year-old solid bay stallion, Sir Gruff, died after being hit by a car around 7:30 p.m. It is not clear at this time if speed was a factor in the crash. Officials continue to investigate.

Sir Gruff and his band tend to be in the vicinity of Tingles Island and Pine Tree backcountry sites, however have spent the summer in the developed area.

This is now the 19th horse to be killed on MD Rt. 611 since 1982. Another six horses have been hurt.

