MONTGOMERY, Md. — Wild geese attacked pedestrians in a bus lot in Shady Grove, Md., according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

One person was transported by emergency medical services with injures related to the geese attack, including an animal bite. The pedestrian's injuries are non life-threatening.

The geese were attacking people in the 16000 block of Crabbs Branch Way, Shady Grove, Md. Animal control was requested to the scene following the attack.