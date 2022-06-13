Wicomico County sheriff's deputy Glenn Hilliard shot and killed while attempting to arrest fugitive

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was fatally shot in Pittsville, Md., while attempting to arrest a suspect, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said.

WICOMICO, Md. — The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is mourning the devastating loss of one of their own.

A 16-year veteran was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a suspect on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was trying to arrest a suspect who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions, police said.

Hilliard spotted the suspect and began to pursue them on foot. He was fatally shot by the suspect, who was later captured and arraigned after an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from across the region.

Maryland State Police have since arrested and charged the man wanted in the murder of the deputy.

The suspect, 20-year-old Austin Davidson, from Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, police said.

He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center. According to authorities, there is no further threat by the suspect to the community.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post, "Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland."

Hilliard worked in several different departments within the Sheriff's Office. Recently, he was transferred back to patrol upon request, police said.

He would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22nd.

Governor Larry Hogan released a statement expressing his condolences:

Hilliard was a University of Maryland Eastern Shore alum, and the university offered its condolences for this tragic loss.