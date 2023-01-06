Why people in St. Mary's County may smell smoke

People in St. Mary's County may notice a smoke smell due to the winds.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — People in St. Mary's County may notice a smokey smell in the air due to a wildfire in Canada.

According to the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Department of Emergency Services, the air quality in the area may be impacted by the ongoing wildfires in southeastern Canada’s Nova Scotia province.

Winds have been carrying the smoke throughout the northeastern United States, now including Maryland.

While a Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding areas, no alert has been put in play for counties in Maryland at this time.

Anyone who notices smoke or the smell of smoke and believes it may be caused by a local fire should call 911.