Two people hurt in White Oak shooting, Montgomery County Police say

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1500 block of November Circle.

WHITE OAK, Md. — Two people were hurt in a shooting in White Oak, Maryland, late Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that officers were investigating after they found a victim with serious injuries in the 1500 block of November Circle. Police first responded to a report of gunshots around 11:47 p.m.

Police say a possible second victim was found nearby, also with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case, and neither victim has been identified by police.

Additional details were not immediately available as the investigation continues.

Montgomery County Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

