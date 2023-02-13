Whistleblowers claim inflated spending on school construction in Prince George's County

Several county council members are calling for a state inspector general to investigate.

LARGO, Md. — Several members of the Prince George's County Council are asking for a Maryland Department of Education Inspector General to investigate allegedly out-of-control spending on new school construction in the county.

A pair of whistleblowers raised the alarm about what appear to be unexplained inflated costs to build schools in the county. In come cases, projected construction projects cost nearly twice as much as schools in other counties. At the same time, the school system ranks last in keeping its buildings maintained, according to the whistleblowers.

On Wednesday, several members of the Prince George's County Council Education and Workforce Development Committee called for a state inspector general to step in and investigate.

The unnamed whistleblowers pointed to the sparkling new Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi as an example of questionable spending. Per square foot, the new building is the most expensive school built in Maryland history, according to documents presented to county councilmembers.

Tens of millions of dollars go “unidentified” in the budgets, according to a letter from concerned county councilmembers, who want to know where the money marked “other” is going.

The whistleblowers blamed managers with no experience, staff that doesn’t respond, little accountability from the Board of Education and a permitting process that “drags down” projects, according to a written presentation they provided to councilmembers at a recent retreat.

The documents point out the school system’s building maintenance is the worst in Maryland, with only 14% of schools examined meeting standards.

"We want to have a thorough, independent outside investigation to get a better understanding of the full scope of this," said Education and Workforce Committee Chair Ed Burroughs. "When you waste public dollars used for school system construction, that's less projects that can get done. That can be the difference between air conditioners being fixed in the summertime and heaters being fixed in the winter.”

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha also voted for an investigation.

"It's horrible that we are spending twice as much for the same thing and really we're allowing people to bleed us dry,” she said.

Burroughs said "at the minimum" he suspects incompetence, but is concerned about willful waste.