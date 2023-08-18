Westfield Montgomery Mall evacuated after bomb threat

Officials are investigating and say the evacuation is a precaution.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHESDA, Md. — The Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat.

According to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers and crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue are investigating the possible bomb threat.

While crews are investigating, the mall is being evacuated as a precaution.

Few details are known about the threat at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: