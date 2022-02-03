Several trucker convoys are expected to converge in Hagerstown Friday evening, according to Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael.

One Maryland school district is getting ready for the arrival of several trucker convoys to the region on Friday.

Washington County Public Schools will dismiss its students two and a half hours early Friday.

WCPS Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael said his school district has been working with local law enforcement agencies to keep track of several trucker convoys that are expected to converge in Hagerstown Friday afternoon.

About three-quarters of WCPS’ 23,000 students are eligible to ride the bus. Michael said some WCPS buses run their routes along Interstate 70.

The school district did not want them to get delayed in trucker traffic.

“We were just concerned if the bus got hung up, even just for a few minutes or half an hour or any period of time, in a convoy, it would create a domino effect and affect maybe thousands of our children,” he said. “And, we wanted parents to know when their child was going to arrive home in a timely manner.”

Several trucker convoys have announced plans to meet in the D.C. area this weekend to protest several issues, including COVID mandates and restrictions across the country.

As of Thursday evening, dozens of truckers with American flags on their trailers, were spotted traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in Ohio.

“As far as the information we have, some [truckers] are arriving tonight, some arriving tomorrow, the largest one arriving tomorrow,” Michael said Thursday. “So, it was going to fall in our three to five o'clock range, which is kind of prime time for us to be dropping children off.”

Michael says no instructional time will be lost due to WCPS' decision to dismiss students early on Friday. The school district moved an earlier planned half-day that was supposed to occur from March 11 to March 4.