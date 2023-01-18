'Destiny is on our side' | Wes Moore makes history as Maryland's first Black governor

Gov. Moore also becomes only the third African American governor in the nation.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — History happened at the Maryland State Capitol in Annapolis on Wednesday. Wes Moore – the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.

Aruna Miller is the first Indian American hold the lieutenant governor's office.

The excitement of supporters was felt throughout the crowd.

“Maryland, you should know destiny is on our side,” the governor told the crowd gathered outside the State House.

Moore is now the first African American to be sworn in and is the 63rd governor of the state and only the third Black governor elected nationwide.

“Today is our opportunity to begin a future so bright, it is blinding,” said Gov. Moore.

One might say that Wes Moore’s path from Rhodes Scholar, to combat veteran, to investment banker prepared him for this moment. And he asked those who did and did not vote for him, to work with him to confront the challenges ahead when it comes to making hard choices and seizing opportunities.

“Maryland, our time is now. Our time is now to build a state that those who came before us fought for, a state that leaves no one behind. This is not a slogan. It is a fulfillment of hope,” said the governor.

The diverse crowd of attendees received Gov. Moore’s message of hope. He was confident and clear that he is ready to serve the people of Maryland, leaving no one behind.

“Maryland! This is our time! Let's lead!” said the governor.

Gov. Moore was able to use abolitionist and civil rights leader Frederick Douglas' Bible during his swearing in. And, his children, Mia and James, held his grandfather James Thomas Moore's Bible, too.