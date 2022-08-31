Wes Moore announces Oct. 12 debate with Republican opponent, Dan Cox

Wes Moore won the Democratic primary election for Maryland governor.

Editor's Note: The video above was published on July 23, 2022.

On Wednesday, Wes Moore's campaign announced that he would be joining Dan Cox for a debate on Oct. 12.

The debate will be hosted by Maryland Public Television and comes as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Moore said he is looking forward to debating with his Republican opponent, according to a press release from the Moore campaign.

"I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” said Moore.

Moore ran his campaign against eight other democratic candidates and won the primary election. Come November, he will face Dan Cox, who won the Republican primary race.

