Wes Moore announces Oct. 12 debate with Republican opponent, Dan Cox

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: The video above was published on July 23, 2022.
On Wednesday, Wes Moore's campaign announced that he would be joining Dan Cox for a debate on Oct. 12.
The debate will be hosted by Maryland Public Television and comes as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Moore said he is looking forward to debating with his Republican opponent, according to a press release from the Moore campaign.
"I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” said Moore.
Moore ran his campaign against eight other democratic candidates and won the primary election. Come November, he will face Dan Cox, who won the Republican primary race.
The win now pits Moore against the presumptive Republican nominee Dan Cox, a Trump-endorsed candidate that beat former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. With less than four months until the general election, the Moore campaign is focusing on unifying the democratic party after a long primary season delayed by two weeks because of redistricting.
“This is serious. We have to be clear about who our opponent is,” Moore said, emphasizing how his campaign planned to engage every voter in the state; not underestimating Cox or his supporters.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.