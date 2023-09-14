'Willing to invest in you' | Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces $17M for secondary education for adults

The money will be used to expand access to basic and secondary education for adults, English language acquisition, civics education, integrated education and more.

LARGO, Md. — President Joe Biden visited Prince George's County Community College Thursday alongside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. During the visit, Moore announced that more than $17 million will be directed toward adult education providers to help grow the state's economy.

The funding is a show of support for the Biden Administration's vision for growing the country's economy.

“Together, we will grow an economy that works for everyone, from the bottom up and the middle out,” said Moore. “President Biden has been very clear about his vision to empower and educate workers to grow the middle class. It’s a vision I stand by because it’s good for Maryland, good for our people, and good for our economy. Together, we are going to work in partnership to follow the president’s lead, build out our workforce, grow the economy, and win this decade.”

The president's “Bidenomics” agenda centers around three pillars: making smart public investments in America, promoting competition to lower costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive, and empowering and educating workers to grow the middle class.

Maryland will direct more than $9 million from the U.S. Department of Education and $7.9 million from the Maryland Department of Labor to 23 adult education providers. The money will be used to expand access to basic and secondary education for adults, English language acquisition, civics education, integrated education and training, and family literacy.

"We are very proud of the fact that we have some of the best four-year schools in America. A fact that we are very very proud of," said Moore. "I want to be very clear, we are going to end this myth that every single one of our students must attend one of them in order to be economically successful and in order to build up a society we all hope for."

Moore added in the announcement that Maryland residents from all walks of life will be supported.

"We need to and we will make sure we are rewarding Marylanders from all walks of life, and from all paths, to make sure that no matter your start and no matter your destination, that you are going to have a state that supports you, that believes in you and is willing to invest in you," said Moore.

According to an official press release, all 16 Maryland community colleges, two local K-12 school systems, three community-based organizations, one public library system and the state correctional education system will receive funding. Additionally, all currently funded adult education providers will also be awarded program status for the next four years.