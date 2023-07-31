Weapons detectors will be phased in for Prince George's Schools

New school construction features "open" restrooms as additional security enhancement

SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools will not be meeting its previously announced goal of having weapons detectors at all high schools by the first day of classes on August 28.

The county’s new superintendent said the devices are unlikely to be delivered in time, so the metal detector plan will have to be phased in.

When Millard House II announced on July 11 that weapons detectors would be coming to Prince George’s County Schools, he had hoped to have some of the detectors delivered to high schools offering summer school.

So far it hasn’t happened and no metal detectors are yet deployed.

On Monday, House assured people touring the brand new Drew Freeman Middle School in Suitland that the security enhancements are coming.

“That's going to be a phased approach," House said.

"We've listened to the community and the feedback and we're going to start specifically with our high schools. Not all high schools, but we will be starting with a group of high schools in terms of the security enhancements. “

House did not have details of which high schools would be first and when.

Previously, school officials released the contract for the metal detectors from Ohio-based CEIA OPENGATE. The company contracted to provide 31 detecting systems for nearly $523,000, with an original delivery date of April 26, 2023, listed on the draft provided to WUSA9.

According to a company brochure, the systems are battery-operated portable detection towers that can be operated from a mobile device app.

Youtubers have posted videos of similar systems being used at major sporting events.

More security enhancements were unveiled Monday inside the newly constructed Drew Freeman Middle School in Suitland.

The new construction features open restrooms where only toilet stalls are private. The rest of the facility is open so that students can’t congregate out of view of teachers, administrators and security.

House also said the school system is working now to push out as many clear backpacks as possible so that students can comply with his goal of banning traditional bookbags that can be used to hide weapons.

House said the goal is to have the rule enforced in high schools first, as soon as practical.

"Our hope is to work with community partners and our foundations to be able to provide as many of our high school students with that clear backpack for the first day of school as possible," House said.