We Model USA spotlights human trafficking issue at fashion gala

The charity event also included a live human trafficking museum to raise awareness of the issue.

OXON HILL, Md. — We Model USA held a fashion gala and charity event at MGM National Harbor Resort and Casino in last week.

“We Model USA is a woman empowerment organization. We really specialize in focusing on platforms that help promote women and the encouragement of women around the DMV area. We’re focusing on human trafficking, which is our platform and we’re spreading awareness to our community so that they know how to prevent it,” Tashonia Blackwell, a We Model USA staff member, said.

“Everyone is at risk for human trafficking. One of the groups that are not as well spoken about, are young men, especially apart of the LGBTQ community.”

“Human trafficking can happen in any nature and in any respect. It doesn’t have to happen in big cities or internationally. Someone being held without their permission in such a way, that it affects their human being,” Cashenna Cross, Mayor of Glenarden, Maryland, said.

“I’m hoping it makes a huge impact. Human trafficking is a huge problem in the DMV. Raise the spotlight on the issues that are really happening in D.C. and hopefully we can all come together and make a real difference," said Nadine Jones, Mrs. Maryland Ambassador.

“I’ve seen people come in with beautiful, royal, regal gowns, but I’ve also seen people come in with blue jeans. The awareness that’s coming forth will heal our nation, it will heal our entire world," Mayor Cross said.

“The ultimate goal is Connect-2-Protect, and so we want to save as many people from human trafficking as viably possible. Women supporting women can do everything, and we are going to help defeat human trafficking one by one, person by person, and so that’s what we’re gonna do," Blackwell said.