Watermain break reported in College Park

Workers say repairs could take up to six hours.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Work is underway to repair a broken watermain in College Park near the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Cherry Hill Road.

Officials say water has been shut off for the area, but it's unclear how many households are affected by the 12-inch watermain break Friday morning.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission did not know exactly how long the repairs would take, but said it could take between four and six hours.

Additional details weren't immediately available Friday.