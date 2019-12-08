GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Crews have finished repairing a 10 inch water main break at 75th Avenue and Ardmore Ardwick Road in Landover, Md.

The water had to be shut off affecting almost two dozen customers who were without water for several hours.

Officials asked people to avoid the area, as some roads are closed during the water main break.

Officials said the pipe is 72 years old. They said they did not immediately know how many customers were impacted.

