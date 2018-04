A water main break caused road closures in Hyattsville Saturday morning.

Officials said the break happened at the intersection of Queens Chapel Road and Hamilton Street causing water to flood the roadway.

DPW and WSSC are on the scene assessing the damage from the break at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Water services throughout the area will very likely be impacted.

