CHEVY CHASE, Md. — A portion of East West Highway remains closed in both directions Friday morning after a water main break Thursday afternoon in the Chevy Chase area.

The break happened during the Thursday afternoon rush hour near Jones Mill Road.

Traffic was backed up on Connecticut Avenue as well as a result of the delay during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.

According to The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission's Facebook page, the break happened in a 16-inch pipe that has been in use since 1931.

Thursday night, WSSC officials said about 20 people were without water as a result of the break. The pipe was repaired and charged early Friday morning, and all affected customers now have their water service restored.

Extensive road damage remains, and crews do not have an estimate on when they will be able to reopen lanes.

