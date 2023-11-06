How to get help paying your overdue water bill in Maryland

By establishing a payment plan for past-due water and sewer bills, customers will avoid late fees and possible water service turnoffs.

LAUREL, Md. — Anyone behind on their water bill in Maryland is encouraged to sign up for a new payment program being offered through WSSC Water.

On Wednesday, WSSC Water partnered with Promise to launch PromisePay, a new financial assistance program that helps customers with past-due bills to establish affordable, flexible and interest-free payment plans.

All residential and commercial customers who owe at least $50 or more are eligible to sign up for a payment plan.

Officials say by establishing a payment plan for past-due water and sewer bills and staying current with the plan, customers will avoid late fees and possible water service turnoffs.

“Coming off the heels of our successful temporary water bill assistance program, Get Current, we are pleased to provide our income-constrained customers with another financial assistance program,” said WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Kishia L. Powell. “PromisePay is another tool in our financial assistance toolbox to keep customer accounts current and ensure our safe, clean water continues to flow to customers’ taps.”

Customers can sign up for a payment plan starting Wednesday. Both property owners and tenants are eligible to use the bilingual PromisePay Portal, which allows customers to:

Sign up online or over the phone by calling 301-900-5551

Conveniently pay using credit or debit card, ACH, Apple Pay and Google Pay

Receive text reminders and notifications

Manage payments, request allowable extensions, modify due dates and change payment methods

Promise has partnered with utilities in cities nationwide, including Baltimore, Maryland; Richmond, Virginia; Newark, New Jersey; Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, to offer payment plans.

To learn more about the programs offered visit www.wsscwater.com/assistance.