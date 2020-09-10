No charges filed against Montgomery Co. officer who shot, killed knife-wielding man in May

Montgomery County police released body camera footage of the shooting.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Charges will not be filed against a Montgomery County police officer who shot and killed 30-year-old Finan H. Berhe in May, Howard County’s State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The Howard County’s State’s Attorney’s Office said they deemed Montgomery County police Sgt. David Cohen's shooting justifiable and reasonable following their investigation and review.

Officer Cohen shot and killed Berhe outside of his home in the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court in White Oak, Md., officials said.

Around 2:15 p.m. on May 9, officers were called to the area of Berhe's home on a report of a knife-wielding man in a neighborhood parking lot who was causing a disturbance, police said.

Montgomery County police released body camera footage of the shooting.

Police said during a Friday news conference that witnesses and interviews corroborated with the body camera footage. Witnesses confirmed and told police that Berhe was holding a large kitchen knife and charged at the officer.

In the video, Cohen, a 17-year veteran, was first seen putting on a surgical mask before stepping out of his vehicle to confront Berhe.

The video then shows Cohen exiting his vehicle and pointing his gun at Berhe as he ran on the road towards Cohen and his police cruiser. Cohen turns on the audio of his body camera and is heard instructing Berhe to, "Put the knife down."

Cohen is then heard in the video telling dispatch that he has a person refusing to get down on the ground, later warning him to "get on the ground," several times.

"I don't want to shoot you," Cohen said in the video before Berhe ran towards him.

*Note: WUSA9 has made the editorial decision not to show the full body camera video in its entirety due to its graphic nature.

Cohen then fired multiple shots at Berhe.

According to police findings, Berhe told his neighbor, “I’m just ready to go” while holding this kitchen knife. When the police arrived and the officer asked Berhe to get on the ground he didn’t follow the commands, police said he then charged towards Sgt. David Cohen.

Police said a witness who saw the shooting unfold, released a statement saying that he wished Berhe didn't do it, when explaining Berhe's actions.

The State’s Attorney's Office said there’s some talk of Berhe having a mental breakdown, but they said their investigation didn’t find anything conclusive of that.

The officer tried life-saving measures at the scene, officials said. Emergency crews took Berhe to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they reviewed all video footage, including the officers' body-worn camera footage, and all other evidence as part of the investigation. Upon the completion of the investigation, the findings were sent to Howard County’s State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Cohen was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. He will now be allowed back on duty, police said.