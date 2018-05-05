A little girl has a powerful message for Baltimore: stop the killings.

In a video posted on Facebook, a 6-year-old girl is pleading for people to stop all the violence and killings. The tearful video has gone viral.

"We need this world better. The whole country. The whole states, they are getting ruined just because of you. And we don't want the world to be bad. We want our world to be good. And we are trying to stop the killings," said 6-year-old Kelsey Hines in an emotional video posted on her mother's Facebook.

Kelsey's mom posted the video because Kelsey asked her to record her while she was wearing her "Don't Shoot! Let me grow up!" shirt.

In the post, Kelsey's mom explains that Kelsey is determined to make a change.

The video was posted on April 26 and has been viewed more than 4 million times and shared more than 98,000 times.

