Washington Football Team stands ready if Maryland National Gaurd needs FedEx Field as a mass vaccination site

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Washington Football Team officials have been working with the Maryland National Guard to see if it will have FedEx Field used as a mass vaccination site, according to a spokesperson from the team in a statement to WUSA9.

The team has had FedEx Field assessed by the Maryland National Gaurd and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers recently, and the team is ready if its facility will be used by the state, said the spokesperson for Washington.

Located in Prince George's County, it would be an addition to Six Flags American Theme Park near Bowie, which has been used as a mass vaccination site over the last few weeks. The Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium has already started to be used as a mass vaccination site.

At Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, the mass vaccination site is set to double capacity to administer more than 4,000 vaccines per day. The new site at M&T Bank Stadium will be administering up to 2,000 vaccines daily.

Recently, Washington Football Team President Jason Wright recently tweeted out a video that showed the Maryland National Guard arriving at the field via helicopter.

Pleased to welcome and host leaders on Wednesday from @NationalGuard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as they assess existing and potential COVID-19 vaccination sites. The team at @FedExField is prepared and ready to support our community. Thank you for “dropping” by. pic.twitter.com/f1p34Q3TJZ — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) February 12, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday said he would open up three more mass vaccination sites in the state. These sites will be the Blue Crab Stadium in Charles County, the Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown and the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center located at the Eastern Shore.

Unlike Maryland, Washington DC has been skeptical of using mass vaccination sites at its sports venues due to concerns that it would lead to dosage overuse at these sites, causing issues for people to get vaccinated elsewhere.

During a February news conference, D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said if the nation’s capital set up similar mass vaccination sites now, the massive facilities would consume the city’s small supply of doses.

“Opening up a high-throughput site that could vaccinate 4,000 or 5,000 people a day would just mean that we would only vaccinate once or twice a day in the city,” Nesbitt said. “It’s more equitable to put out our vaccine supply out across the city at multiple sites